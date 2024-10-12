34 nations contributing troops to U.N. Lebanon force issue statement condemning attacks

In a joint statement on Saturday (October 12, 2024), 34 countries contributing troops to the United Nations Interim Force In Lebanon (UNIFIL) condemned ongoing attacks on peacekeepers and called on all to respect the UNIFIL’s mission and ensure the safety of its personnel. India, which has 903 personnel serving under the UNIFIL, is not among the 34 countries listed in the joint statement but said soon after the statement was issued that it “aligns itself fully” with it.

The statement came as the UNIFIL headquarters in Naqoura continues to be hit in the ongoing ground fighting between Israel Defense Forces (IDF) and Hezbollah, the latest on Friday (October 11, 2024) night, with at least five peacekeepers injured in the past three days.

“As a major troop contributing country, India aligns itself fully with the joint statement issued by the 34 UNIFIL troop contributing countries. Safety and security of peacekeepers are of paramount importance and must be ensured in accordance with extant UNSC Resolutions,” India’s Permanent Mission to the U.N. in New York said on social media platform X.

After the UNIFIL headquarters came under attack from the IDF on Thursday (October 10, 2024), India had on Friday (October 11, 2024) said it was “concerned” at the “deteriorating” security situation along the Blue Line (which demarcates Lebanon from Israel and the Golan Heights), and stressed that the “inviolability” of U.N. premises must be respected by all.

“We consider UNIFIL’s role as particularly crucial in light of the escalating situation in the region... We urge the parties of the conflict to respect UNIFIL’s presence, which entails the obligation to guarantee the safety and security of its personnel at all times, so that they can continue to implement its mandate and continue their work of mediation and support for peace and stability in Lebanon and the entire region,” the joint statement endorsed by 34 of the 50 troop-contributing nations to UNIFIL said.

“Last night, a peacekeeper at the headquarters in Naqoura was hit by gunfire due to ongoing military activity nearby and he underwent surgery at our Naqoura hospital to remove the bullet and is currently stable,” the UNIFIL said on Saturday (October 12, 2024). “We do not yet know the origin of the fire. Also last night, buildings in our UN position in Ramyah sustained significant damage due to explosions from nearby shelling,” it added.

“We remind all actors of their obligations to ensure the safety and security of U.N. personnel and premises, including avoiding combat activities near UNIFIL positions,” it reiterated.

All Indian peacekeepers under the UNIFIL are safe, defence sources here said, adding that the UNIFIL had advised force protection measures to be implemented after it came under attack from the IDF on Thursday (October 10, 2024), which left two Indonesian peacekeepers injured.

India’s Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) had issued a very brief statement on Friday.(October 11, 2024) “Inviolability of U.N. premises must be respected by all, and appropriate measures taken to ensure the safety of UN peacekeepers and the sanctity of their mandate,” it said.

The MEA’s subdued response, in the midst of strong condemnation from several countries over the IDF’s attack, received criticism on social media.

“An anodyne response to a flagrant violation of the sanctity of UN Peacekeepers (including 900 Indian personnel) in Lebanon. IDF targeting a UN post with tank fire conveys huge sense of impunity!” former Navy Chief Admiral Arun Prakash said on X in a reference to the MEA’s statement, adding that in May 2023, Indian Colonel Kale (Retd), then a part of the UN staff was “killed in Gaza, by Israeli fire”.

France summoned Israel’s Ambassador on Friday (October 11, 2024) over the attacks, and along with Italy and Spain, issued a joint statement that such attacks were “unjustifiable”.

On Thursday (October 10, 2024), the UNIFIL said its Naqoura headquarters and nearby positions had been repeatedly hit. “This morning, two peacekeepers were injured after an IDF Merkava tank fired its weapon toward an observation tower at UNIFIL’s headquarters in Naqoura, directly hitting it and causing them to fall. The injuries are fortunately, this time, not serious, but they remain in hospital,” it had said.

It said that the IDF’s soldiers had also fired on the U.N. position in Labbouneh, hitting the entrance to the bunker where peacekeepers were sheltering, and damaging vehicles and a communications system. An IDF drone was observed flying inside the UN position up to the bunker’s entrance, the statement said, adding that on Wednesday (October 9, 2024), IDF soldiers “deliberately” fired at and disabled the position’s perimeter-monitoring cameras. “They also deliberately fired on UNP 1-32A in Ras Naqoura, where regular Tripartite meetings were held before the conflict began, damaging lighting and a relay station,” the UNIFIL said.

UNIFIL had on Friday (October 11, 2024) said two Sri Lankan peacekeepers had been injured after two explosions occurred close to an observation tower at the Naqoura headquarters. “Today, several T-walls at our UN position 1-31, near the Blue Line in Labbouneh, fell when an IDF caterpillar hit the perimeter and IDF tanks moved in the proximity of the UN position. Our peacekeepers remained at the location, and a UNIFIL Quick Reaction Force was dispatched to assist and reinforce the position,” the UNIFIL had stated on Friday (October 11, 2024).

Explaining the force protection measures undertaken, defence sources said they included access control to the UN post; administrative movements “limited to what’s necessary”; operating from safe places while ensuring that the U.N. mandate is fulfilled; and if under threat, take appropriate approvals and then take requisite action. Sources stressed that the focus is on prevention, and response is the last resort.

Elected members concerned

Amid the escalation, on Thursday (October 10, 2024), the 10 elected members of the UNSC expressed their “deep concern” on the UNIFIL’s positions being targeted, called on all parties to respect international humanitarian law, and the safety and security of UNIFIL personnel and premises. “They underscored that any deliberate attack on peacekeepers is a grave violation of international humanitarian law and Security Council resolution 1701 (2006) and must stop immediately,” a press release put out by Sierra Leone’s Permanent Mission to the U.N. said.

Expressing deep concern over the rising civilian casualties and suffering, the destruction of civilian infrastructure, and the growing number of internally displaced people in Lebanon, the 10 countries called for an immediate ceasefire, and strict compliance with international humanitarian law.