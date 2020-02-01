International

33 students from Wuhan reach Sri Lanka

The students have been taken to a special quarantine facility at the Diyatalawa Army Base Hospital in the Uva Province, local media reports said.

A group of 33 Sri Lankan students returned to the country from Wuhan Province in China, after a chartered Sri Lankan Airline flight flew them back Saturday morning.

“Due to great diplomatic relations between #LKA & #China we were successful in evacuating our citizens in #Wuhan, under lockdown,” President Gotabaya Rajapaksa said in a tweet on Saturday.

Meanwhile, Daily Mirror reported that Chinese authorities in Colombo had “unofficially raised concern” with the Sri Lankan government over recent discrimination faced by Chinese nationals in Sri Lanka, who were reportedly turned away by some restaurants, hospitals and supermarkets. However, Chinese authorities said that the public had no reason to fear as exit and enter channels to Wuhan have been temporarily closed, the reports said.

