$30 mn more for WHO: China

China said on Thursday it would donate another $30 million to the World Health Organization (WHO), which is seeking more than $1 billion to fund its battle against the pandemic. The pledge comes after U.S. President Donald Trump suspended funding to the WHO and accused the organisation of promoting Chinese “disinformation” about the virus, which emerged in Wuhan last year.

