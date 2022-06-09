3 sentenced to death by pro-Moscow rebels for fighting on Ukraine's side

AP June 09, 2022 19:58 IST

AP June 09, 2022 19:58 IST

Two British citizens and a Moroccan have been sentenced to death in eastern Ukraine

A member of the Ukrainian troop stands on an armoured vehicle moving towards the front line in the city of Lysychansk in the eastern Ukraine region of Donbas on June 9, 2022. | Photo Credit: AFP

Two British citizens and a Moroccan have been sentenced to death in eastern Ukraine

Two British citizens and a Moroccan have been sentenced to death by pro-Moscow rebels in eastern Ukraine for fighting on Ukraine's side. The three men fought alongside Ukrainian troops and surrendered to Russian forces weeks ago. A court in the self-proclaimed Donetsk People’s Republic found them guilty of taking action toward a violent overthrow of power, an offense punishable by death in the unrecognized republic. They were also convicted of mercenary activities and terrorism. Russia’s state news agency RIA Novosti reported Thursday that the three — Aiden Aslin, Shaun Pinner and Saaudun Brahim — are set to face a firing squad. They have a month to appeal.



Our code of editorial values