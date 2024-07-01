ADVERTISEMENT

3 killed and 2 injured in shooting near University of Cincinnati campus, police say

Published - July 01, 2024 08:36 pm IST - CINCINNATI

Local news stations reported that officers patrolling in the area had heard multiple gunshots and arrived to find several people suffering from gunshot wounds

AP

Five people were shot, including three fatally, near the University of Cincinnati campus early on July 1, police said. Two people were taken into custody, including one of the wounded.

ADVERTISEMENT

“There were multiple firearms recovered at the crime scene and two subjects (one of which was also shot) are being detained at this time,” Cincinnati police Capt. Mark Burns told The Associated Press in an email. He said he had no further information.

Earlier, the university's public safety department posted on the social platform X that police were responding to an emergency shortly before 3 a.m. The department later posted it was a shooting and said: “Be observant/take action as needed.”

About an hour later, the department issued an “all clear” message and said “police will maintain heavy presence.”

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Local news stations reported that officers patrolling in the area had heard multiple gunshots and arrived to find several people suffering from gunshot wounds. They said all five shot were men.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

Related Topics

USA

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US