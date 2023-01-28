ADVERTISEMENT

3 killed, 1 missing as torrential rains cause flooding in New Zealand

January 28, 2023 10:16 pm | Updated 10:16 pm IST - WELLINGTON, NEW ZEALAND

ANI

Vehicles are stranded by flood water in Auckland, Saturday, Jan 28, 2023. | Photo Credit: AP

Three persons in New Zealand have died and at least one is missing after torrential rains caused major flooding in the country, Prime Minister Chris Hipkins said on Saturday.

"The loss of life underscores just the sheer scale of this weather event and how quickly it turned tragic," PM Hipkins said in a press briefing post his meeting with emergency services as reported by CNN. PM Hipkins also surveyed the damage in Auckland. "It's clear that it's going to be a big cleanup job," PM Hipkins said, as quoted by CNN.

PM Hipkins on Saturday travelled to Whenuapai, north of Auckland, to visit the flood-affected communities. "My thoughts are with everyone in Auckland as they wake up this morning to survey the damage and as they face an uncertain day ahead," PM Hipkins said on social media, according to CNN.

"Look out for each other. We will get as much support to you as we can. This is an unprecedented event. Be kind, be patient. You'll get through this," he wrote.

He said that his travel to Auckland was delayed due to the weather. A number of events in the city, including Elton John concerts, have been cancelled. The singer said he was "absolutely heartbroken" that Friday's concert couldn't go ahead.

"I was at the venue and determined to play as the weather reports we received in advance weren't fully conclusive," he wrote, according to CNN. Concert promoter Frontier Touring confirmed on Twitter that Saturday's show has also been cancelled.

