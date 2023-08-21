HamberMenu
3 dead, 6 wounded in shooting at a hookah lounge in south Seattle; no word on suspects

Officers responded to the scene around 4:30 a.m. on August 20 after receiving multiple 911 calls

August 21, 2023 03:33 am | Updated 03:33 am IST - SEATTLE

AP

Three people are dead and six others wounded after a shooting on August 20 at a hookah lounge in south Seattle, authorities said.

City police didn’t immediately release any information about a possible suspect or suspects in the August 20th’s early morning shooting in the Mount Baker neighborhood.

Officers responded to the scene around 4:30 a.m. on August 20 after receiving multiple 911 calls, police said.

Upon arrival, officers reported finding two men and a woman with gunshot wounds. The two men died at the scene while the woman later died from her injuries at a hospital, police said.

The names and ages of the victims weren’t immediately released.

Of the six people wounded, one was in critical condition and the other five were in satisfactory condition, police said.

Seattle Mayor Bruce Harrell said in a statement that even as Seattle police “keeps up a rapid and record pace of recovering guns – 869 through July – there are still more illegal guns in the wrong hands that could be used to incite another tragedy like this one.”

