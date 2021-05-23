3 dead, 3 injured in shooting outside Ohio bar

Google Maps image locates Torch Club Bar & Grille in Youngstown, Ohio, U.S.

23 May 2021 20:21 IST

Police were processing evidence from two shooting scenes near the bar as well as a traffic accident reported at about the same time.

At least three people were killed and three others were wounded in a shooting on May 23 outside a bar in Youngstown, Ohio, police said.

Chief Carl Davis of the Youngstown police department said gunfire was reported shortly after 2 a.m. local time on May 23 in the area of the Torch Club Bar & Grille in Youngstown.

Chief Davis said three people were dead of apparent gunshot wounds and at least three others were wounded, one in critical condition.

Advertising

Advertising

None of the shootings occurred in the bar “but they stemmed from an incident which began there,” he said.

Arriving officers rendered first aid to victims near the establishment and officers from nearby departments were called in to help due to the large crowds in what he called a “chaotic and tragic” event.

Authorities said no one was in custody but they were talking to several individuals. Police declined comment on how many weapons were used or other details.

Police were processing evidence from two shooting scenes near the bar as well as a traffic accident reported at about the same time. It wasn't immediately clear what relation the accident had to the shooting.

WKBN-TV reported dozens of casings in front of the bar as well as in a parking lot two doors down, where a house was also struck by gunfire.

Mayor Jamael Tito Brown said that, as a father of four, unnecessary violence involving young people “just continues to pull at my heart."

“It is not easy for me to get the call in the middle of the night from the chief or one of his team to tell me about incidents like this, and it pains me," he said.