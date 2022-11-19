  1. EPaper
3 children, 1 adult fatally shot at home in Virginia

A police spokesperson said officers responded to a disturbance call at about 5 a.m.

November 19, 2022 03:30 am | Updated 03:30 am IST - Chester

AP

One adult and three children were fatally shot on Friday at a home in Virginia, police said.

Police Maj. Michael Louth told the Richmond Times-Dispatch that the shooting in Chester does not appear to be a random act, but investigators have not ruled anything out.

Mr. Louth declined to release the ages of the victims.

"We're still working out all the details of the family dynamics,” he said.

A police spokesperson said officers responded to a disturbance call at about 5 a.m. When they went inside the house to conduct a welfare check, they found multiple victims.

“At this point, we're investigating this as a homicide,” police spokeswoman Elizabeth Caroon said.

Chester, part of Chesterfield County, is located about 17 miles (27 kilometres) south of Richmond.

