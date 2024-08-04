ADVERTISEMENT

3 brought to hospital after stabbing and shooting at Las Vegas casino

Published - August 04, 2024 06:32 am IST - LAS VEGAS

The violent encounter occurred around 1:30 a.m. Saturday at the Red Rock Casino Resort and Spa. Authorities say two of the injured were in critical condition

AP

Three people were brought to a hospital after two of them were stabbed and the other was shot at a Las Vegas casino.

ADVERTISEMENT

The violent encounter occurred around 1:30 a.m. Saturday at the Red Rock Casino Resort and Spa. Authorities say two of the injured were in critical condition.

Police haven’t yet publicly identified the people involved in the incident or described how the encounter unfolded. Still, they said there was no ongoing threat to the public.

Videos posted on the social platform X showed emergency vehicles with flashing lights outside the casino, police tape wrapped around several slot machines inside and security employees tending to someone on the floor.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

The Associated Press left messages with Las Vegas police. A Red Rock spokesperson confirmed the encounter occurred at the Las Vegas property but declined to provide any details.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

Related Topics

USA

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US