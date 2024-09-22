GIFT a SubscriptionGift
297 Indian antiquities to return to India from USA

The total number of antiquities recovered by India since 2014 is 640

Published - September 22, 2024 08:45 am IST

Nistula Hebbar
Nistula Hebbar
Prime Minister Narendra Modi in conversation with President Joe Biden.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi in conversation with President Joe Biden. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

The illicit trafficking of cultural property is a longstanding issue that has affected many cultures and countries throughout history. India has been particularly affected by this issue and a large number of antiquities have been smuggled out of the country.

During this visit of PM Modi to U.S., 297 antiquities were handed over to India.

This takes the total number of antiquities recovered by India since 2014 to 640. The total number of antiquities returned from the USA alone will be 578.

Apart from the current visit, the earlier visits of the PM to USA have also been particularly fruitful in return for antiquities to India.

During PM Modi’s visit to the U.S. in 2021, 157 antiquities were handed over by the U.S. government, including the exquisite bronze Nataraja statue from the 12th century CE. Also, a few days after the PM’s U.S. visit in 2023, 105 antiquities were returned to India.

India’s successful recoveries extend beyond the USA, with 16 artefacts being returned from the U.K., and 40 from Australia among others.

In stark contrast only one artefact was returned to India between 2004-2013.

Further, in July 2024, on the sidelines of the 46th World Heritage Committee, at New Delhi, India and the United States signed the first ever ‘Cultural Property Agreement’ to prevent and curb the illicit trafficking of antiquities from India to the USA.

The spectacular achievement over the last ten years demonstrates the government’s resolve to reclaim India’s stolen treasures and preserve its cultural heritage for future generations.

PM Modi’s personal bond with global leaders has played a pivotal role in securing these returns. His proactive approach has led to the recovery of significant artefacts, including revered sculptures and idols, reaffirming India’s cultural identity.

