GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

29 Nigerian children may be sentenced to death for protesting against cost-of-living crisis

Twenty-nine minors in Nigeria could be facing the death penalty

Updated - November 03, 2024 11:15 am IST - ABUJA

AP
People convene in the streets to protest during anti-government demonstrations against bad governance and cost-of-living crisis, in Lagos, Nigeria August 5, 2024

People convene in the streets to protest during anti-government demonstrations against bad governance and cost-of-living crisis, in Lagos, Nigeria August 5, 2024 | Photo Credit: Reuters

Twenty-nine children could be facing the death penalty in Nigeria after they were arraigned on Friday for participating in a protest against the country’s record cost-of-living crisis. Four of them collapsed in court due to exhaustion before they could enter a plea.

A total of 76 protesters were charged with 10 felony counts, including treason, destruction of property, public disturbance and mutiny, according to the chargesheet seen by The Associated Press. According to the chargesheet, the minors ranged in age from 14 to 17 years old.

Frustration over the cost-of-living crisis has led to several protests in recent months. In August, at least 20 people were shot dead and hundreds more were arrested at a protest demanding better opportunities and jobs.

The death sentence was introduced in the 1970s in Nigeria, but there have been no executions in the country since 2016.

Akintayo Balogun, a private lawyer based in Abuja, said the Child Rights Act does not allow any child to be subject to criminal proceedings and sentenced to death. “So taking minors before a federal high court is wrong, ab initio , except if the government is able to prove that the boys are all above 19 years,” Mr. Balogun said.

Published - November 03, 2024 11:06 am IST

Related Topics

World / Nigeria

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.