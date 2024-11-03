29 Nigerian children may be sentenced to death for protesting against cost-of-living crisis

Twenty-nine children could be facing the death penalty in Nigeria after they were arraigned on Friday for participating in a protest against the country’s record cost-of-living crisis. Four of them collapsed in court due to exhaustion before they could enter a plea.

A total of 76 protesters were charged with 10 felony counts, including treason, destruction of property, public disturbance and mutiny, according to the chargesheet seen by The Associated Press. According to the chargesheet, the minors ranged in age from 14 to 17 years old.

Frustration over the cost-of-living crisis has led to several protests in recent months. In August, at least 20 people were shot dead and hundreds more were arrested at a protest demanding better opportunities and jobs.

The death sentence was introduced in the 1970s in Nigeria, but there have been no executions in the country since 2016.

Akintayo Balogun, a private lawyer based in Abuja, said the Child Rights Act does not allow any child to be subject to criminal proceedings and sentenced to death. “So taking minors before a federal high court is wrong, ab initio , except if the government is able to prove that the boys are all above 19 years,” Mr. Balogun said.