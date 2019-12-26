27 Afghan peace activists abducted by the Taliban

Taliban militants have kidnapped 27 peace activists from a highway in Afghanistan’s western Farah province, local officials and peace activists said on Wednesday.

Massoud Bakhtawar, the Deputy Governor of Farah, said the activists were travelling in six cars from Herat to Farah on Tuesday evening when their convoy was stopped by the Taliban on a highway and taken to an unknown location.

Bismillah Watandost, a member of the group, said the activists had planned to travel to various parts of Farah to call for peace and a ceasefire between the warring parties in Afghanistan.

The group, People’s Peace Movement, was formed to protest against violent attacks after a car bomb exploded at a sport stadium in Helmand province last year killing 17 civilians.

The activists have travelled to various parts of the country, often marching through Taliban-controlled areas to demand a ceasefire between the Taliban and the Afghan government.

The Taliban has previously accused the activists of being financed by the Kabul government, which the group has denied.