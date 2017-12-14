International

26 people arrested after massive soccer fan brawl in Serbia

Police escort the soccer fans injured during the fights at a match between Red Star and Partizan in Belgrade, Serbia on Wednesday.

Police escort the soccer fans injured during the fights at a match between Red Star and Partizan in Belgrade, Serbia on Wednesday.   | Photo Credit: Reuters

Police in Serbia have arrested 26 people after a massive fan brawl during a soccer match between Belgrade rivals Red Star and Partizan left at least 20 people injured.

Police say foreign nationals are among those who were detained after Wednesday’s match, which ended 1-1. They did not specify the nationalities.

The brawl erupted between two rival Partizan fan groups. Several people suffered head injuries and burns from torches. Some fans were stripped naked before being kicked out of the stands as riot police intervened with batons.

Clashes between Partizan and Red Star fans have been common for one of the world’s most intense soccer rivalries.

With the draw, Red Star is leading Partizan by nine points halfway through the championship.

