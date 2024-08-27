ADVERTISEMENT

25 terrorists neutralised, 11 injured in 'extensive' operations by Pakistan's security forces in north-west

Updated - August 27, 2024 07:22 pm IST

Published - August 27, 2024 07:20 pm IST - PESHWAR

Pakistan's security forces conducted operations in the restive Khyber tribal district against the Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) and two of its affiliate groups; four soldiers got killed

PTI

Representative image. Pakistan President vowed that the state will continue taking action until the complete eradication of terrorism from the country. | Photo Credit: Reuters

Twenty-five terrorists, including a top militant commander, were neutralised while eleven others injured after Pakistan's security forces conducted "extensive" intelligence-based operations in the restive Khyber tribal district against the Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) and two of its affiliate groups, the army said on Tuesday (August 27, 2024).

ADVERTISEMENT

The operations were based on "robust intelligence” and resulted in major setbacks to Fitna al Khawarij and its affiliates, the Pakistan military's media wing - the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) - said in a statement, referring to the TTP.

"During these daring and highly successful IBOs being conducted since 20 August 2024, security forces have so far successfully neutralized twenty-five Khwarij, including Kharji ring leader Abuzar alias Saddam, who has been sent to hell, while eleven Khawrij have been injured,” the statement said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Pakistan PM Sharif vows to 'eliminate terrorism' after 7 soldiers killed in attack

During the operations, four soldiers were also killed, it added.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

The heavy losses inflicted upon 'Fitna Al Khawarij' in these operations were a testament to the valour and commitment of the security forces to eliminate the menace of terrorism from the country.

Earlier this month, the government declared TTP as 'Fitna al-Khawarij and all other terrorists associated with the group as khariji, a reference to a group in earlier Islamic history which was involved in violence.

ADVERTISEMENT

At least 39 killed in ‘coordinated’ attacks in southwestern Pakistan

Appreciating the security forces for carrying out a successful operation against the Fitna al Khawarij, President Asif Ali Zardari vowed that the state will continue taking action until the complete eradication of terrorism from the country.

“Security forces demonstrated courage and sent the terrorists to hell,” he said and paid tribute to the soldiers who embraced martyrdom during the operations.

“We will neither compromise on the peace and order of the country nor hesitate to make any sacrifices for the protection of the motherland,” he said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US