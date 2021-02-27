International27 February 2021 22:14 IST
25 dead in Haiti prison breakout
Updated: 27 February 2021 22:14 IST
About 400 inmates fled.
More than 200 prisoners were on the run in Haiti on Friday, a day after they escaped from jail in a violent breakout that left 25 people dead including the prison director, officials said.
About 400 inmates fled on Thursday. “Twenty-five people died, including six prisoners and Divisional Inspector Paul Hector Joseph who was in charge of the prison,” Secretary of Communication Frantz Exantus said.
