25 dead in Haiti prison breakout

AFP 27 February 2021 22:14 IST
Updated: 27 February 2021 22:14 IST

About 400 inmates fled.

More than 200 prisoners were on the run in Haiti on Friday, a day after they escaped from jail in a violent breakout that left 25 people dead including the prison director, officials said.

About 400 inmates fled on Thursday. “Twenty-five people died, including six prisoners and Divisional Inspector Paul Hector Joseph who was in charge of the prison,” Secretary of Communication Frantz Exantus said.

