International

24 Malian soldiers killed in ambush near Mauritania border

Armed men killed at least 24 Malian soldiers in an ambush on an Army patrol in the Segou region near Mali’s border with Mauritania, the Army has said.

Mali’s armed forces on June 15 said eight soldiers survived Sunday’s assault in Bouka Were, about 100 kilometres (60 miles) from the Mauritanian border. The Army said four vehicles were destroyed.

Mali’s security has deteriorated in the past few years.

Al-Qaeda and Islamic State-affiliated extremists are present and stage regular attacks. Since 2015, extremists have been moving from the arid north into the country’s more populated centre, stoking animosity and deadly violence between ethnic groups in the region.

Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jun 16, 2020 5:27:00 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/international/24-malian-soldiers-killed-in-ambush-near-mauritania-border/article31838407.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY