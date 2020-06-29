International

23 killed in blasts at Afghan market

Multiple explosions tore through a market in southern Afghanistan on Monday, killing at least 23 civilians, officials said. The blasts were at a market in the Sangin district of Helmand province, and also wounded 15 people, the Governor’s office and Army said.

Rockets hit the market at 9.00 a.m. local time after which a car bomb exploded, the Governor’s office said, blaming Taliban militants for the attack. The Army also accused the Taliban of carrying out the offensive. Two Taliban insurgents were killed, the Governor’s office added.

The Taliban however denied responsibility, pinning the blame on the Afghan Army.

Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jun 29, 2020 10:49:03 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/international/23-killed-in-blasts-at-afghan-market/article31948104.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY