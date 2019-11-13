22 Palestinian dead from Israeli strikes: Ministry

The Palestinian death toll from Israeli raids in the Gaza Strip has risen to 22, the enclave’s Health Ministry said on Wednesday, as Israel said it carried out further strikes on militant sites.

Exchanges of fire began on Tuesday morning, when Israel killed Islamic Jihad commander Baha Abu al-Ata, prompting barrages of retaliatory rocket fire. There has been damage but no deaths in Israel.

Two Palestinians were killed in Israeli air and missile strikes on Gaza onWednesday.

Islamic Jihad said one of the two men killed on Wednesday was a member, identifying him as Khaled Fawwaj.

The Israeli military said it carried out a series of strikes on Islamic Jihad targets on Wednesday in response to new rocket fire from Gaza.

It said one of the targets was a rocket launching squad which it hit.

Air raid sirens sounded in the Israeli towns of Ashkelon and Netivot near the Gaza border.

At least 220 rockets have been fired at Israel from Gaza without causing any deaths, the military said.

Israeli air defences intercepted 90% of the rockets, it added.