218 booked in Pakistan for damaging Hindu temple

Police in Pakistan’s Sindh province on Monday registered three cases against 218 rioters for vandalising properties, including a temple, after a school principal from the minority Hindu community was booked on charges of alleged blasphemy, according to media reports.

Widespread protests erupted in Ghotki district on Sunday after an FIR was filed against the principal of Sindh Public School on the complaint of Abdul Aziz Rajput, a student’s father who claimed that the teacher had committed blasphemy by his anti-Islam remarks.

Following the riots, protesters demanded the police to arrest the principal, who was identified as Notan Mal.

Ghotki police registered three cases against the rioters who had taken to the streets to protest against the alleged incident of blasphemy.

He also said that the protesters vandalised a Hindu temple.

An FIR was filed against 45 people under various sections of the the Pakistan Penal Code.

Another FIR was lodged against 150 people for blocking roads.

A third FIR pertaining to rioting and theft was filed against 23 people.