2,000 flights cancelled in Denver as heavy snowstorm arrives

More than 2,000 flights have been cancelled over the weekend at Denver International Airport as a major snowstorm strikes the region.
The National Weather Service has issued a winter storm warning, saying it expects 18 to 24 inches of heavy, wet snow to fall in Denver and Boulder from March 13 afternoon through March 14 night. Some areas along the Front Range foothills were expected to receive up to 30 inches (76 cm).
The Colorado Department of Transportation warned that road closures are highly likely and asked people not to make unnecessary trips.
The highways most likely to be affected included Interstate 25 from Colorado Springs to Wyoming, including Denver and Monument Hill; I-70 to Limon; and I-76 to Ft. Morgan, the department said.
Denver International had a busy morning on March 13 with passengers trying to beat the storm, but about 750 flights later in the day were cancelled, airport spokeswoman Emily Williams said. Just about all March 14 flights had been cancelled as well — nearly 1,300.
