20 people arrested, over 150 booked in Pakistan for attack on Hindu temple

Police in Pakistan's Punjab province on Saturday said that they have arrested 20 people and booked over 150 others for their alleged involvement in an attack on a Hindu temple in a remote town of the country.

The arrests come a day after Pakistan’s Supreme Court admonished the authorities for failing to stop the attack and ordered the arrest of the culprits, observing that the incident has tarnished the image of the country abroad.

On Wednesday, a mob had attacked a Ganesha temple located in the Bhong city of Rahim Yar Khan district in the province, protesting against the release of an eight-year-old Hindu boy, who had been arrested for allegedly urinating in a local seminary.

"We have so far arrested over 20 suspects allegedly involved in attacking the temple in Bhong," Asad Sarfraz, the District Police Officer (DPO) of Rahim Yar Khan said.

Stating that an FIR has been registered under terrorism and other sections of the Pakistan Penal Code against over 150 for their involvement in attacking the temple, he added that more arrests are expected in the coming days as police are identifying the suspects through video footage.

"We will arrest every suspect involved in this crime. On the order of the apex court, restoration work of the temple has been started," said Sarfraz.

Observing that the police had acted like silent spectators during the attack, Chief Justice of Pakistan Gulzar Ahmed also remarked on the arrest of the eight-year-old boy, asking whether the police were incapable of understanding the mental capacity of the minors.

The hearing in the case has been adjourned till August 13.

Pakistan’s Parliament also condemned the “ransacking of the temple”, in a unanimous resolution passed by the National Assembly on Friday, reassuring “Hindu community and Pakistan Hindu Council of their safety."

"The Constitution of Pakistan provides complete protection to the rights of minorities and this House also affirms that the rights of minorities and their places of worship will be fully protected. The whole nation and government are united on this point,” read the resolution.

On Thursday, India had summoned the Pakistani charge d'affaires in New Delhi to lodge a firm protest, expressing grave concerns at the reprehensible incident and the continued attacks on the freedom of religion of the minority communities and their places of religious worship in Pakistan.

Hindus form the biggest minority community in Pakistan. According to official estimates, 75 lakh Hindus live in Pakistan.