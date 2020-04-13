International

20 doctors test positive in Pak. province

At least 20 more doctors were tested positive for COVID-19 on Monday in Punjab, bringing the number of the medical staff infected by the deadly virus in Pakistan’s most populous province to 50. The Pakistan Medical Association has said that more than 100 doctors, nurses and para medical staff have been infected so far across the country.

