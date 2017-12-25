20 dead in Philippines bus accident

A passenger bus collided with a van carrying pilgrims to Christmas Mass at a church in the northern Philippines on Monday, leaving 20 people dead more than two dozen injured, police said.
Police Chief Superintendent Romulo Sapitula said all those killed in the pre-dawn collision in La Union province’s Agoo town were in the smaller van, locally known as jeepneys. Another 10 van passengers, along with the driver and 17 other occupants of the bus were injured.
The van’s engine was ripped off due to the impact of the crash.
The van passengers were bound for Our Lady of Manaoag, a Roman Catholic church in northern Pangasinan province that has long been popular among pilgrims and Catholics praying for the sick and impoverished, police said.
Rickety passenger buses and jeeps, lack of safety signs, poor law enforcements and reckless driving have been blamed for many road tragedies in the Philippines.
