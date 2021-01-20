2 security personnel killed in Pak terror attack

The incident occurred in the jurisdiction of Gomal police station in Tank district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province bordering the South Waziristan tribal district.

At least two security personnel were killed and one injured when unknown terrorists riding a bike opened fire at a Security Forces Road Protection team in northwest Pakistan late Tuesday night, local police said.

The policemen who died in the firing were identified as Sepoy Khalid and Sepoy Ayaz. The injured cop was identified as Sepoy Muhammad Ramazan.

Security forces rushed to the site, cordoned off the entire area and started a search operation to nab the fleeing culprits.

No group claimed responsibility for the attack till the filing of this report.