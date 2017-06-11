2 policemen killed by gunmen in Pakistan’s Balochistan

At least two policemen were killed on Sunday in an attack by unidentified gunmen in Pakistan’s restive Balochistan province bordering Afghanistan.
The motorcycle-borne attackers targeted a police check post in the provincial capital of Quetta.
One policeman was killed on the spot while two others were injured, a police official said.
“Later, one of the injured policemen succumbed to his injuries in a hospital,” he said.
Police launched a manhunt to nab the culprits who fled after the incident.
No one immediately claimed responsibility for the attack.
The incident occurred after security forces killed 12 militants in a three-day operation at the start of this month in Balochistan’s Mastung area.
