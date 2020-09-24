2 police officers shot during Louisville protests

Kentucky grand jury’s decision to not charge 2 policemen for death of a black woman sparks outcry

Hours after a Kentucky grand jury brought no charges against Louisville police for Breonna Taylor’s death and protesters took to the streets, authorities said two officers were shot and wounded on Wednesday night during the demonstrations expressing anger over the killings of Black people at the hands of police.

Interim Louisville police chief Robert Schroeder said a suspect was in custody but did not offer details about whether that person was participating in the demonstrations. He said both officers are expected to recover, and one is undergoing surgery.

Several shots rang out as protesters in downtown Louisville tried to avoid police blockades, moving down an alleyway as officers lobbed pepper balls, according to an Associated Press journalist. People covered their ears, ran away and frantically looked for places to hide. Police with long guns swarmed the area, then officers in riot gear and military-style vehicles blocked off roadways.

The violence comes after prosecutors said two officers, who fired their weapons at Taylor, a Black woman, were justified in using force to protect themselves after they faced gunfire from her boyfriend. The only charges were three counts of wanton endangerment against fired Officer Brett Hankison for shooting into a home next to Taylor’s with people inside.

No justice, no peace

The FBI is still investigating potential violations of federal law in connection with the raid at Taylor’s home on March 13.

Ben Crump, a lawyer for Taylor’s family, denounced the decision as “outrageous and offensive,” and protesters shouting, “No justice, no peace!” immediately marched through the streets.

Scuffles broke out between police and protesters, and some of them were arrested.