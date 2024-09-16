ADVERTISEMENT

2 earthquakes, including one of magnitude 6.5, strike off the coast of northern British Columbia

Published - September 16, 2024 07:50 am IST - Vancouver (British Columbia)

Natural Resources Canada said a second earthquake, measuring 4.5, occurred about an hour later in the same area

AP

Two earthquakes struck off the northern coast of the Canadian province of British Columbia Sunday (September 15, 2024) but there were no immediate reports of damage.

ADVERTISEMENT

The United States Geological Survey said the first earthquake, measuring magnitude 6.5, happened around 3:20 p.m. local time. It was located off the tip of Haida Gwaii, an archipelago located about 1,720 kilometres (1,069 miles) north of Vancouver and occurred at a depth of 33 kilometres (20 miles).

Natural Resources Canada said a second earthquake, measuring 4.5, occurred about an hour later in the same area.

ADVERTISEMENT

The U.S. Tsunami Warning Center reported that there was no threat of a tsunami from the quakes. No damage was reported.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Ben Wilson, the food and beverage manager at the Willows Golf Course in Sandspit, British Columbia, said he was home on his break when he felt the ground shake, long enough to know what it was, but not long enough to concern him.

“This one was definitely more noticeable than some, but not by any means, the biggest one I've ever felt here,” he said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

Related Topics

Canada / earthquake

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US