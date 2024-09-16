2 earthquakes, including one of magnitude 6.5, strike off the coast of northern British Columbia

Two earthquakes struck off the northern coast of the Canadian province of British Columbia Sunday (September 15, 2024) but there were no immediate reports of damage.

The United States Geological Survey said the first earthquake, measuring magnitude 6.5, happened around 3:20 p.m. local time. It was located off the tip of Haida Gwaii, an archipelago located about 1,720 kilometres (1,069 miles) north of Vancouver and occurred at a depth of 33 kilometres (20 miles).

Natural Resources Canada said a second earthquake, measuring 4.5, occurred about an hour later in the same area.

The U.S. Tsunami Warning Center reported that there was no threat of a tsunami from the quakes. No damage was reported.

Ben Wilson, the food and beverage manager at the Willows Golf Course in Sandspit, British Columbia, said he was home on his break when he felt the ground shake, long enough to know what it was, but not long enough to concern him.

“This one was definitely more noticeable than some, but not by any means, the biggest one I've ever felt here,” he said.