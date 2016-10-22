2 Jaffna University students killed in ‘police shooting’

Two students of Jaffna University died on Thursday night in an incident of alleged police shooting. Sri Lanka’s Criminal Investigation Division (CID) commenced investigations on Friday.

The two students, Natarajan Kajan and Pounraj Sulakshan, were travelling on a motorbike in Kankesanthurai, located on the northern tip of Jaffna peninsula.

“The post-mortem examination report revealed that there was a gunshot injury in the body of the rider,” police spokesman Ajith Rohana told The Hindu on Friday. Following the alleged police shooting, five policemen suspected in the case were arrested and “immediately interdicted,” he said.

Mavai Senathirajah, Tamil National Alliance MP and Illankai Tamil Arasu Katchi (ITAK) General Secretary, said third year students from the University gathered outside the Jaffna hospital, urging the politician to take action.

“We have urged the President (Maithripala Sirisena) to take immediate action against those responsible,” he told The Hindu.

Tamil National Alliance and Opposition Leader R. Sampanthan on Friday met President Sirisena in the eastern town of Trincomalee, on the sidelines of a public event, and raised the matter with him.

“Unequivocally condemning” the incident, the TNA urged the IGP to conduct an impartial investigation of the incident, according to a statement.