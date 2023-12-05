19 South Africans returning home from Gaza

December 05, 2023 03:05 pm | Updated 03:05 pm IST - Johannesburg

Nineteen South African citizens, including 13 women, who were stranded in Gaza since the Israel-Hamas conflict started on October 7 are on their way back home via Cairo, an official statement said Tuesday.

“Six male and 13 female evacuated South Africans arrived safely in Cairo late on Monday night and are en route to South Africa to reach this afternoon,” the country’s Department of International Relations and Cooperation said in a statement.

“Earlier on November 11, these 19 South African nationals, who were stuck in Gaza since October 7, were approved for evacuation into Egypt by the Israeli authorities,” the statement said.

“South Africa extends its gratitude to the Government of Egypt for granting the evacuated foreign nationals safe passage through the Rafah Crossing into its country,” the statement added.

The South African government also issued a renewed call for a permanent ceasefire to end the carnage in Gaza.

“The Israeli government has indicated that it intends to extend its attack on the people of Gaza. The statements from Israeli leaders appear impervious to the global calls for an immediate end to the killing of Palestinian civilians.

“South Africa calls for an immediate and permanent ceasefire and the resumption of talks that will end the violence arising from the continued belligerent occupation and lays the basis for a just and lasting solution,” it said.

Since the Israel-Hamas conflict broke out on October 7, more than 15,000 Palestinians have been killed and over three-fourths of Gaza's 2.3 million residents have been displaced. On the other hand, more than 1200 Israelis have been killed even as it embarked on renewed air and ground strikes post the ceasefire. More than 100 hostages, out of the 240, continue to be held by Hamas.