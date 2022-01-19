International

18 million COVID-19 cases last week: WHO

People walk past a health information board in Britain, on January 19, 2022.   | Photo Credit: Reuters

The number of new COVID-19 cases globally rose by 20% last week to more than 18 million, marking a slowdown in the surge caused by the Omicron variant’s spread, according to the World Health Organization.

WHO said in its weekly report issued late on Tuesday that Southeast Asia had the biggest rise in COVID-19 cases last week, with the number of newly infected people spiking by 145%. The Middle East saw a 68% weekly rise.

The smallest increases were noted in the Americas and Europe, at 17% and 10% respectively. Scientists said last week there were early signs in the U.S. and Britain that Omicron-driven outbreaks may have peaked and that cases could soon fall off sharply.


