18 killed in floods in China

At least 18 people were killed and as many remained missing in floods in China’s northeastern Jilin province, officials said on Monday.
Heavy rains in the central and eastern parts of the province on Thursday and Friday left the region inundated.
The city of Jilin was severely flooded and more than 110,000 people had to be relocated, according to the city’s flood control and drought relief office.
A 32,360-strong search and rescue team has been deployed in the city to remove the sludge and debris, repair bridges, and reconnect households to telecommunications and electricity network, state-run Xinhua news agency reported.
