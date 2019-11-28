International

18 dead after bus falls into gorge in Nepal

more-in

At least 18 people died after a bus skidded off a highway in Nepal and plunged into a deep gorge on Wednesday, authorities said, while rescuers scoured the steep terrain for survivors.

The bus was travelling from hilly Arghakhanchi district west of Kathmandu to the southern city of Butwal when it left the road and plummeted some 350 m to the ground.

“We have recovered dead bodies of 17 passengers and the bus driver, including two infants,” chief district officer Bijayraj Poudel said. Twelve others were taken to hospital, Mr. Poudel said.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Topics International
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Nov 28, 2019 3:19:49 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/international/18-dead-after-bus-falls-into-gorge-in-nepal/article30101188.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY