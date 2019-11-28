18 dead after bus falls into gorge in Nepal

At least 18 people died after a bus skidded off a highway in Nepal and plunged into a deep gorge on Wednesday, authorities said, while rescuers scoured the steep terrain for survivors.

The bus was travelling from hilly Arghakhanchi district west of Kathmandu to the southern city of Butwal when it left the road and plummeted some 350 m to the ground.

“We have recovered dead bodies of 17 passengers and the bus driver, including two infants,” chief district officer Bijayraj Poudel said. Twelve others were taken to hospital, Mr. Poudel said.