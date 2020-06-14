International

18 dead, 189 hurt as tanker truck explodes on China highway

In this photo released by Xinhua News Agency, firefighters work at the site of buildings damaged after a tanker truck explosion on a highway in Wenling, in eastern China's Zhejiang Province on Saturday, June 13, 2020 The tanker truck exploded on a highway in southeastern China on Saturday, collapsing nearby buildings and workshop, killing some and injuring others, state media said. | Photo Credit: AP
AP BEIJING: 14 June 2020 07:45 IST
Updated: 14 June 2020 07:50 IST

The explosion caused extensive damage to nearby buildings. One photo showed firefighters hosing down a row of buildings with blown-out facades well into the night.

A tanker truck exploded on a highway in southeastern China on Saturday, killing 18 people and injuring at least 189 others, authorities said.

The truck carrying liquefied gas exploded around 4-45 p.m. on the Shenyang-Haikou Expressway south of Shanghai in Zhejiang province, the official Xinhua News Agency said, citing local authorities.

A second explosion followed when the truck fell onto a factory workshop, Xinhua said.

The Wenling city government information office said on its social media account that houses and workshops collapsed and 189 people were treated at six hospitals.

A worker at a nearby restaurant told Xinhua that the blast shattered the windows of her home, but that her mother and brother were unharmed.

