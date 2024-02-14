ADVERTISEMENT

18 countries meet 2% military spending target, says NATO chief

February 14, 2024 04:44 pm | Updated 04:47 pm IST - BRUSSELS

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg revealed the numbers days after former U.S. President Donald Trump said that the US might not protect NATO allies who are not spending enough on defence

Reuters

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg addresses a media conference prior to a meeting of NATO Defence Ministers at the organisation’s headquarters in Brussels. | Photo Credit: AP

Eighteen out of 31 NATO countries will hit the target of 2% in defence spending of their gross domestic product in 2024, NATO's Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said on February 14.

"I expect 18 allies to spend 2% of their GDP on defence this year," Mr. Stoltenberg said at a news conference in Brussels, adding overall military spending was set for another record year as Russia's war against Ukraine is entering a third year.

NATO's European states would invest a combined total of $380 billion in defence this year, Stoltenberg added.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Berlin will meet the 2% target this year for the first time since the end of the Cold War.

In 2023, eleven allies — Poland, the United States, Greece, Estonia, Lithuania, Finland, Romania, Hungary, Latvia, Britain and Slovakia —are expected to have met the 2% target according to prior NATO estimates.

The new figures come only days after former U.S. President Donald Trump shocked Europeans by suggesting that the United States might not protect NATO allies who are not spending enough on defence from a potential Russian invasion.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Related Topics

NATO / USA / diplomacy

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US