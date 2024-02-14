GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

18 countries meet 2% military spending target, says NATO chief

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg revealed the numbers days after former U.S. President Donald Trump said that the US might not protect NATO allies who are not spending enough on defence

February 14, 2024 04:44 pm | Updated 04:44 pm IST - BRUSSELS

Reuters
NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg addresses a media conference prior to a meeting of NATO Defence Ministers at the organisation’s headquarters in Brussels.

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg addresses a media conference prior to a meeting of NATO Defence Ministers at the organisation’s headquarters in Brussels. | Photo Credit: AP

Eighteen out of 31 NATO countries will hit the target of 2% in defence spending of their gross domestic product in 2024, NATO's Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said on February 14.

"I expect 18 allies to spend 2% of their GDP on defence this year," Mr. Stoltenberg said at a news conference in Brussels, adding overall military spending was set for another record year as Russia's war against Ukraine is entering a third year.

NATO's European states would invest a combined total of $380 billion in defence this year, Stoltenberg added.

Berlin will meet the 2% target this year for the first time since the end of the Cold War.

In 2023, eleven allies — Poland, the United States, Greece, Estonia, Lithuania, Finland, Romania, Hungary, Latvia, Britain and Slovakia —are expected to have met the 2% target according to prior NATO estimates.

The new figures come only days after former U.S. President Donald Trump shocked Europeans by suggesting that the United States might not protect NATO allies who are not spending enough on defence from a potential Russian invasion.

Related stories

Related Topics

NATO / USA / diplomacy

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.