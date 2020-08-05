International

17 killed as boat capsizes in Bangladesh

A passenger boat carrying more than 40 people capsized on Wednesday at a marshy wetland in Netrokona district of northern Bangladesh, killing at least 17 people, an official said.

Nearly 50 people were on board the boat and about 30 swam to safety, a government official said, adding that the cause of the accident was not immediately known.

