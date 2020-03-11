168 die in Italy, highest single-day toll

Italy recorded 168 deaths on Tuesday from COVID-19, its highest single-day toll to date, pushing the number of fatalities outside China to more than 1,000.

Overall in Italy, 631 people have died from the disease and 10,149 have been infected in just over two weeks.

Tuesday’s toll raised the total number of deaths outside China to 1,115, according an AFP tally. The Italian government has imposed a nationwide ban on public gathering and travel restrictions until April 3.

It also puts Italy's health system under severe strain.

Health officials warned over the weekend that hospitals in the Lombardy region around Milan where three-fourths of the deaths have occurred were running out of beds.

The number of intensive care patients rose by 144 to 877 nationwide.

The overwhelming majority of the fatalities and infections were still being recorded in the north, with poorer southerns regions largely spared.

Top government ministers have been warning for days that Italy might not be able to cope if the disease began to rapidly spread through the south.