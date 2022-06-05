16 killed in fire at Bangladesh container depot

The identities of the deceased could not be known yet

Firefighters try to contain the blaze at a container facility in Sitakunda, Bangladesh June 4, 2022, in this screen grab obtained from a video on social media. | Photo Credit: Reuters

A massive fire caused by an explosion at a private container depot in southeastern Bangladesh has killed at least 16 people and injured over 450, officials said on June 5.

On Saturday night, the fire broke out at BM Container Depot in the Kadamrasul area in Sitakunda Upazila in Chittagong.

At least 16 people have died in the fire and subsequent explosions at the depot in while hundreds of people, including police and fire service personnel sustained burn injuries in the incident, The Daily Star reported.

“Over 450 people have been injured in this incident of which, at least 350 are at CMCH," Istakul Islam, chief of the Health & Service Department at Red Crescent Youth Chittagong was quoted as saying by the Dhaka Tribune.

"The death toll could be more at other hospitals,” Mr. Islam said.

According to fire service sources, three of their workers were also killed during the incident.

Chittagong Medical College Hospital (CMCH) Police Outpost Sub-Inspector (SI) Nurul Alam said a fire broke out at the container depot around 9 p.m. on Saturday.

As Fire Service units worked to put it out, there was an explosion and then the fire spread.

Mr. Nurul added that initially it was being suspected that the container depot caught fire due to chemicals, the report added.

Around 11:45 p.m., there was a massive explosion and the fire spread from one container to another due to the presence of chemicals in one of the containers.

The explosion shook the neighbourhood and shattered glasses of windows of nearby houses, the report added.

Chittagong Fire Service and Civil Defence Assistant Director Md Faruk Hossain Sikdar said: "Around 19 firefighting units are working to douse the blaze and six ambulances are also available on the spot."

In a statement, Mujibur Rahman, director of the BM Container Depot, said it was not clear what caused the fire. "But I think the fire started from the container," The Daily Star reported.

"Arrangements are being made to ensure that the injured get the best treatment. We will bear the entire cost of the treatment. Those who were injured in the accident will be given the maximum compensation," Mr. Rahman said.

"In addition, we will take responsibility for all the families of all the victims," he added.

BM Container Depot is set up as an inland container depot which has been operating since May 2011.