15 killed in train derailment in Pakistan

August 06, 2023 04:01 pm | Updated 04:01 pm IST - Karachi

At least 15 people were killed and scores others injured after five bogies of a Rawalpindi-bound train derailed in Pakistan on August 6, police said.

The Hazara Express was headed to Rawalpindi from Karachi and the accident took place near the Sarhari Railway Station in Nawabshah area.

Deputy Superintendent of Pakistan Railways Mahmood Rehman confirmed that at least 15 bodies were recovered from the damaged bogies while around 50 injured people were being taken to hospitals.

Television channels showed the crash site near Sarwari railway station with the train compartments badly damaged near the station.

They showed rescue workers and police trying to pull out people from the derailed compartments aslond with civilians who also joined in the rescue work.

“Right now, the focus is on rescue work and recovering people from the derailed compartments,” Rehman said, adding that the cause of the accident is being investigated.

