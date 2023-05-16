HamberMenu
  1. Karnataka Elections
  2. Results
  3. SEARCH Icon
  1. Karnataka Elections
  2. Results
  3. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

15 killed in clash between 2 tribes over delimitation of coal mine in northwest Pakistan

The incident occurred between the Sunnykhel and Zarghun Khel tribes in the Darra Adam Khek area, around 35 km southwest of Peshawar, in Kohat district over the delimitation of the mine, they added

May 16, 2023 07:48 am | Updated 07:48 am IST - PESHAWAR

PTI
A miner cooking after finishing his shift at a coal mine in Choa Saidan Shah, Punjab province. File

A miner cooking after finishing his shift at a coal mine in Choa Saidan Shah, Punjab province. File | Photo Credit: Reuters

At least 15 people were killed in a bloody clash over the delimitation of a coal mine in the restive northwestern region of Pakistan on May 15, police said. 

The incident occurred between the Sunnykhel and Zarghun Khel tribes in the Darra Adam Khek area, around 35 km southwest of Peshawar, in Kohat district over the delimitation of the mine, they added. 

The bodies and those injured were shifted to a Peshawar hospital. The exact number of injured people was not immediately known, but there were casualties on both sides in the exchange of fire, police said. 

Joint teams of police and other security forces rushed to the site and halted the firing between the rival tribes. 

An FIR in connection with the incident has been registered at the Darra Adam Khel police station. 

The dispute between the Sunnykhel and Zarghun Khel tribes over the delimitation of the coal mine has been continuing for the last couple of years and many reconciliation “jirgas” have been held in a bid to end the deadlock. 

Related Topics

Pakistan

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.