HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

15 dead, 19 missing after ferry sinks in Indonesia

There were 40 people onboard, according to Indonesia's search and rescue agency.

July 24, 2023 08:36 am | Updated 08:36 am IST - Kendari (Indonesia)

AFP
Rescue boats at the site of a boat capsize in Java Sea, Indonesia. Marine accidents occur frequently in the Southeast Asian archipelago of around 17,000 islands, where people rely on ferries and small boats to travel around despite poor safety standards. File photo used for representational purpose only.

Rescue boats at the site of a boat capsize in Java Sea, Indonesia. Marine accidents occur frequently in the Southeast Asian archipelago of around 17,000 islands, where people rely on ferries and small boats to travel around despite poor safety standards. File photo used for representational purpose only. | Photo Credit: AP

At least 15 people were killed and 19 more were missing on Monday, July 24, 2023, after a ferry sank off the coast of Indonesia's Sulawesi island, search and rescue officials said.

The boat sank with 40 people onboard just after midnight local time (1700 GMT on Sunday), the local office of Indonesia's search and rescue agency said in a statement.

Six people were rescued and taken to hospital for treatment, it said, and the cause of the sinking was being investigated.

"Provisionally, there are 19 people who are still being searched for," Muhamad Arafah, head of the local search and rescue agency in Kendari city in Southeast Sulawesi, said in a statement.

"The search will be conducted by dividing into two teams. The first team will dive around the accident site. The second team will conduct a sweep above the water surface around the accident site using a rubberboat and longboat."

It is common in Indonesia for the number of actual passengers on a boat to differ from the manifest.

Frequent marine disasters

Marine accidents occur frequently in the Southeast Asian archipelago of around 17,000 islands, where people rely on ferries and small boats to travel around despite poor safety standards.

In 2018, more than 150 people drowned when a ferry sank in one of the world's deepest lakes on Sumatra island.

In May last year, a ferry carrying more than 800 people ran aground in shallow waters off East Nusa Tenggara province and remained stuck for two days before being dislodged. No one was injured. in that accident.

Related Topics

maritime accident / Indonesia

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.