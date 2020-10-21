International

15 Afghans die in stampede over Pak. visa

At least 15 people, including 11 women, were killed in stampede among thousands of Afghans gathered near Pakistan’s consulate on Tuesday as jostling broke out between people applying for visas, officials in Jalalabad said.

An estimated 3,000 Afghans had congregated on the open ground outside the consulate, waiting to collect tokens needed to apply for a visa, officials said.

“The visa applicants jostled to secure their token from the consulate officials...the crowd got out of control, leading to a stampede,” said an Afghan official. “I stood in the queue all night but at some point people got angry and started pushing, many of us fell on the ground,” said Farmanullah.

