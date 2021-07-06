14 years in jail for Belarus’s Viktor Babriko

Kyiv

06 July 2021 22:21 IST

The Supreme Court in Belarus on Tuesday sentenced a former contender in the 2020 presidential race to 14 years in prison on corruption charges in a case that has been widely seen as politically motivated.

Viktor Babariko was arrested two months before the 2020 vote and has remained in jail since.

On Tuesday, he was found guilty of taking a bribe and money laundering. The court handed him a 14-year prison sentence and a fine roughly equal to $57,000. He will not be able to appeal the court’s verdict.

Advertising

Advertising