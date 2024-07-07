14 killed, 9 missing following flood and landslide in Nepal

Lashing rains in Nepal causing flash floods and landslides have killed at least 14 persons across the country, with disaster teams searching for nine missing, police said on July 7.

ADVERTISEMENT

Flooding in India, as well as in downstream Bangladesh, has also caused widespread damage and impacted millions.

"Police are working with other agencies and locals to find the missing people," Nepalese police spokesman Dan Bahadur Karki told AFP.

ADVERTISEMENT

Those killed and missing are in multiple locations.

Monsoon rains from June to September bring widespread death and destruction every year across South Asia, but the numbers of fatal floods and landslides have increased in recent years.

Experts say climate change and increased road construction are exacerbating the problem.

ADVERTISEMENT

Parts of Nepal have been receiving heavy rainfall since July 4, prompting disaster authorities in the Himalayan nation to warn of flash floods in multiple rivers.

There have been reports of inundation in several districts of lowland areas bordering India.

Last month 14 persons were killed in Nepal in ferocious storms that brought landslides, lightning and flooding.

ADVERTISEMENT

In India, floods have swamped the northeastern state of Assam, with six persons killed in the last 24 hours, Assam's Disaster Management Authority said on July 7.

That takes the death toll from the downpours since mid-May to 58.

In low-lying Bangladesh, downstream from India, the disaster management agency said floods had impacted more than two million people.

Much of the country is made up of deltas where the Himalayan rivers the Ganges and the Brahmaputra wind towards the sea after coursing through India.

The summer monsoon brings South Asia 70-80% of its annual rainfall.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.