14 Indians lured into cybercrime operations in Cambodia rescued

Updated - July 21, 2024 09:18 am IST

Published - July 21, 2024 09:17 am IST - New Delhi

The Indian Embassy said it has been "actively rescuing Indian nationals from fraudulent job offers in Cambodia that lure them into cybercrime operations".

PTI

FILE PHOTO: A man holds a laptop computer as cyber code is projected on him in this illustration picture taken on May 13, 2017. REUTERS/Kacper Pempel/Illustration/File Photo | Photo Credit: KACPER PEMPEL

Fourteen Indians, who were lured into cybercrime operations in Cambodia, were rescued by law enforcement authorities of that country following leads provided by the Indian Embassy in Phnom Penh.

The Indian Embassy said on July 20 that it has facilitated the rescue and repatriation of over 650 Indian citizens who had fallen victim to these job scams.

“Most recently, the Embassy provided specific leads to the Cambodian Police, leading to the rescue of 14 additional Indian victims,” the Indian Embassy said in a statement. “These individuals are currently being cared for by an NGO working in coordination with Cambodia’s Ministry of Social Affairs, Veterans and Youth Rehabilitation,” it said.

"In close cooperation with Cambodian authorities, the Embassy has facilitated the rescue and repatriation of over 650 Indian citizens who had fallen victim to these scams," it said.

"The Indian Embassy is in ongoing communication with Cambodian officials, urgently requesting the expedited completion of necessary formalities to ensure the safe and timely repatriation of the 14 rescued Indian nationals back to India," it added.

The Embassy further said that it continues to monitor the situation and remains committed to protecting the welfare of Indian citizens in Cambodia. “Indian nationals are advised to exercise extreme caution regarding any job offers in the country and to immediately report any suspicious activities to the Embassy,” it said.

Get The Hindu News App on

