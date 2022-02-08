InternationalKampala 08 February 2022 22:59 IST
13 million face severe hunger in Horn of Africa: UN
Drought conditions have left an estimated 13 million people facing severe hunger in the Horn of Africa, according to the United Nations World Food Program.
People in a region including Somalia, Ethiopia and Kenya face the driest conditions recorded since 1981, the agency reported on Tuesday, calling for immediate assistance to forestall a major humanitarian crisis.
Drought conditions are affecting pastoral and farming communities. Malnutrition rates are high in the region.
WFP said it needs $327 million to look after the urgent needs of 4.5 million people over the next six months.
