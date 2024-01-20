ADVERTISEMENT

13 dead in China school dorm fire

January 20, 2024 11:15 am | Updated 11:15 am IST - BEIJING

The fire broke out on Friday night in the dormitory of Yingcai School at Yanshanpu Village, near Nanyang City in Henan province

Reuters

A fire in a dormitory at a school in central China has killed 13 people and injured another, Chinese state media reported on Saturday, July 20, 2024.

The fire broke out on Friday night in the dormitory of Yingcai School at Yanshanpu Village, near Nanyang City in Henan province, China Central Television Station and Xinhua News Agency said.

The fire was extinguished quickly by firefighters and the head of the school was taken into custody, they added.

They gave no further details.

