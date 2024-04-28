GIFT a SubscriptionGift
13 Cubans given hefty prison terms over power cut protests

April 28, 2024 04:17 am | Updated 04:17 am IST - Havana

AFP
Cuba’s energy shortage sparked daily power outages and one of the island’s most difficult years in 2022. | Photo Credit: AP

Thirteen Cubans received sentences of up to 15 years in jail for protesting prolonged power cuts on the island in 2022, a human rights group said April 26.

The 10 men and three women had already been incarcerated for taking to the streets and demanding improved living conditions and an end to power outages -- some lasting up to 18 hours -- in the town of Nuevitas, 600 kilometers (370 miles) from Havana.

On April 26, they were notified that their sentences would range from four to 15 years in prison for sedition, contempt, enemy propaganda and sabotage, among other charges, according to a list provided to AFP by Miami-based NGO Justicia 11J.

All 13 were tried in January 2024 by a Camaguey city court, under heavy military and police presence, the Cubalex NGO, also based in Miami, reported at the time.

"My son is doing very badly," the mother of a 23-year-old man sentenced to 10 years in prison, told AFP by telephone, asking not to be identified.

According to Justicia 11J, those convicted can still appeal their sentences.

Cuba's energy shortage sparked daily power outages and one of the island's most difficult years in 2022.

Anti-government demonstrations like the one in Nuevitas have become more common in Cuba, despite the risk of arrest and severe penalties incurred by protesters.

Hundreds of people were arrested during the historic demonstrations of July 11, 2021, and nearly 500 were sentenced to up to 25 years in prison, according to the latest official figures.

